Fordham 76, La Salle 68

LA SALLE (8-10)
Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Brickus 3-6 1-2 8, Clark 6-15 2-4 16, Kenney 2-6 0-0 6, Ray 6-10 4-5 18, Beatty 3-7 0-0 8, Gill 2-3 2-3 6, Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 9-14 68.
FORDHAM (2-9)
Soriano 5-8 3-4 13, Austin 4-9 3-3 13, Cobb 4-8 4-4 14, Navarro 0-5 2-2 2, Rose 4-7 6-6 15, Perry 6-9 0-0 18, Eyisi 0-2 1-2 1, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 19-21 76.
Halftime_Fordham 37-24. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 9-24 (Ray 2-3, Beatty 2-6, Clark 2-6, Kenney 2-6, Brickus 1-2, Moore 0-1), Fordham 11-25 (Perry 6-9, Cobb 2-4, Austin 2-7, Rose 1-4, Navarro 0-1). Rebounds_La Salle 28 (Ray 9), Fordham 28 (Soriano 13). Assists_La Salle 16 (Brickus 4), Fordham 17 (Navarro 6). Total Fouls_La Salle 18, Fordham 15.
