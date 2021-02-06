On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Fordham 76, La Salle 68

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:42 pm
< a min read
      

LA SALLE (8-10)

Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Brickus 3-6 1-2 8, Clark 6-15 2-4 16, Kenney 2-6 0-0 6, Ray 6-10 4-5 18, Beatty 3-7 0-0 8, Gill 2-3 2-3 6, Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 9-14 68.

FORDHAM (2-9)

Soriano 5-8 3-4 13, Austin 4-9 3-3 13, Cobb 4-8 4-4 14, Navarro 0-5 2-2 2, Rose 4-7 6-6 15, Perry 6-9 0-0 18, Eyisi 0-2 1-2 1, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 19-21 76.

Halftime_Fordham 37-24. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 9-24 (Ray 2-3, Beatty 2-6, Clark 2-6, Kenney 2-6, Brickus 1-2, Moore 0-1), Fordham 11-25 (Perry 6-9, Cobb 2-4, Austin 2-7, Rose 1-4, Navarro 0-1). Rebounds_La Salle 28 (Ray 9), Fordham 28 (Soriano 13). Assists_La Salle 16 (Brickus 4), Fordham 17 (Navarro 6). Total Fouls_La Salle 18, Fordham 15.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover