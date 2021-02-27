On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Former Wimbledon champ Conchita Martínez has coronavirus

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:35 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Martínez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.

Martínez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.

The 48-year-old Martínez said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

“I hope that I can soon be back on this swing of the Middle East tournaments,” Martínez wrote in Spanish. “For now, I will be working via videocalls and connected online constantly with Garbiñe.”

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta