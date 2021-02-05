On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Former WNBA MVP Charles re-signs with Washington Mystics

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:22 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics, the team announced Friday.

The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season after being granted a medical exemption due to coronavirus concerns.

“It was disappointing for her and for us when she had to miss the 2020 season,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. “Tina’s high-level preparation this offseason and her hunger to win a championship will be a huge catalyst for us to continue as one of the elite teams in the WNBA. We can’t wait to get started.”

Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by Connecticut, playing for Thibault, and came to New York after four seasons with the Sun.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

The 32-year-old was MVP of the WNBA in 2012 and has averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in her career. She’s still looking for her first championship.

The Mystics traded for Erica McCall later on Friday, acquiring her from the Minnesota Lynx for a third round pick in the 2022 draft.

“Erica will be a valuable addition to our post rotation. She is someone who is just starting to reach her professional potential,” Thibault said. “We were impressed by her continued improvement last summer with Minnesota and feel like she will take another step forward with us this season.”

McCall was drafted in the second round (17th overall) of the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and spent last season with the Lynx.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover