Fornes carries Nicholls State over Houston Baptist 83-68

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:41 pm
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Fornes made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Nicholls State beat Houston Baptist 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points and seven steals for Nicholls State (14-6, 11-2 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Andre Jones added 17 points.

Pedro Castro had 12 points for the Huskies (4-15, 3-8). Jade Tse added 11 points and Zach Iyeyemi had 10.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Nicholls State defeated Houston Baptist 92-83 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

