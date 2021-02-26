Trending:
Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU over Southern Miss 69-60

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:36 pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Michael Forrest posted 14 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday night.

Jailyn Ingram had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (9-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 10 points. Karlis Silins had 10 points.

LaDavius Draine had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 4-12). Justin Johnson added 11 points. Tyler Stevenson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

