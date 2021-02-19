Trending:
Fort Wayne 75, Cleveland St. 68

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 9:23 pm
CLEVELAND ST. (15-7)

Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, Beaudion 3-7 1-1 7, Gomillion 3-10 0-0 6, Patton 5-14 6-6 17, Hodge 1-6 2-2 5, Woodrich 1-4 1-2 3, Greene 5-8 0-0 11, Oglesby 4-8 1-2 13, Eichelberger 1-2 2-2 4, Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-17 68.

FORT WAYNE (7-13)

Carl 2-4 0-1 4, Planutis 4-7 7-7 16, Billups 2-5 0-1 5, Godfrey 4-12 0-0 9, Pipkins 7-9 3-3 19, Horton 3-5 1-2 8, Kpedi 3-3 3-4 9, Walker 2-3 1-1 5, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 15-19 75.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 7-26 (Oglesby 4-6, Greene 1-4, Hodge 1-4, Patton 1-5, Beaudion 0-2, Gomillion 0-2, Woodrich 0-3), Fort Wayne 6-21 (Pipkins 2-3, Billups 1-3, Horton 1-3, Planutis 1-4, Godfrey 1-7, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 27 (Patton 6), Fort Wayne 29 (Kpedi 7). Assists_Cleveland St. 11 (Beaudion 5), Fort Wayne 13 (Carl, Godfrey 3). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 18, Fort Wayne 16.

