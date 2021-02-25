Trending:
Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:34 pm
FORT WAYNE (8-14)

Carl 1-1 0-0 2, Planutis 3-4 1-1 8, Billups 4-5 0-0 12, Godfrey 7-21 4-5 18, Pipkins 7-22 5-7 21, Horton 5-9 1-2 13, Kpedi 3-3 0-1 6, Benford 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 4-4 0-0 9. Totals 34-70 11-16 89.

GREEN BAY (8-17)

Ansong 7-10 4-6 18, Davis 8-17 2-3 18, Kellogg 2-4 4-4 8, Pipes 10-23 4-6 27, Stieber 0-3 2-2 2, P.Taylor 3-3 1-2 7, Schaefer 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-1 1-2 1, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 18-25 84.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 10-21 (Billups 4-4, Horton 2-3, Pipkins 2-6, Walker 1-1, Planutis 1-2, Godfrey 0-5), Green Bay 4-14 (Pipes 3-9, Schaefer 1-1, Ansong 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Billups, Stieber. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 35 (Godfrey 7), Green Bay 32 (Ansong 7). Assists_Fort Wayne 12 (Godfrey 5), Green Bay 10 (Stieber 5). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 24, Green Bay 15.

