Francis scores 20 to lead Richmond over UMass 79-65

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:25 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped UMass 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (13-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 16 points and five assists, and Jacob Gilyard had nine rebounds and six assists.

Dyondre Dominguez had 15 points for the Minutemen (7-5, 6-3). T.J. Weeks Jr. added 14 points and Javohn Garcia had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

