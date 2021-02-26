Trending:
Sports News

French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:26 am
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.

Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.

Fifth-seeded Swiatek was dominant in the opening set, breaking the Swiss left-hander’s serve in the fourth game. The 19-year-old Swiatek bothered her opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes as Teichmann made 13 unforced errors in the first set.

Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point. Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann’s serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.

“I feel solid and that is the most important thing for me because when I play good I just enjoy everything,” Swiatek said.

