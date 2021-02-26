On Air: Federal Tech Talk
French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:26 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72-67 on Friday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12-5, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.

Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13-6, 6-4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

