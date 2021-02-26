Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:32 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Gilles Simon will step away from the tennis tour for an undetermined period of time because he said his heart wasn’t in it right now.

The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.

“With my heart not being in it in terms of traveling and playing in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally,” Simon wrote. “Hopefully my morale picks up as soon as possible.”

Simon achieved a best ranking of sixth in 2009 but is currently ranked 68th. He won the last of his 14 career ATP titles in 2018.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

He was routed 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open this month.

Simon did not say whether he is considering retirement.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species