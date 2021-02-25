Fresno St. 67, UNLV 64

FRESNO ST. (10-9)
Robinson 3-11 5-8 12, Ballard 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 4-9 8-9 19, Holland 4-13 1-2 12, Stroud 8-13 0-0 18, Campbell 0-2 2-2 2, Colimerio 1-2 1-2 4, Meah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 17-23 67.
UNLV (10-12)
Mbacke Diong 7-9 2-3 16, Tillis 1-1 0-0 2, Blake 2-4 0-1 5, Grill 1-6 1-2 3, Hamilton 11-24 3-4 27, Jenkins 3-11 3-3 9, Wood 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 64.
Halftime_Fresno St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-27 (Hill 3-5, Holland 3-9, Stroud 2-4, Colimerio 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Ballard 0-3), UNLV 3-15 (Hamilton 2-6, Blake 1-2, Wood 0-1, Grill 0-2, Jenkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Wood. Rebounds_Fresno St. 29 (Holland 8), UNLV 31 (Mbacke Diong 8). Assists_Fresno St. 12 (Hill 7), UNLV 9 (Blake, Grill 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 16, UNLV 19. A_50 (18,776).
