Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Fresno St. 67, UNLV 64

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 1:28 am
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (10-9)

Robinson 3-11 5-8 12, Ballard 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 4-9 8-9 19, Holland 4-13 1-2 12, Stroud 8-13 0-0 18, Campbell 0-2 2-2 2, Colimerio 1-2 1-2 4, Meah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 17-23 67.

UNLV (10-12)

Mbacke Diong 7-9 2-3 16, Tillis 1-1 0-0 2, Blake 2-4 0-1 5, Grill 1-6 1-2 3, Hamilton 11-24 3-4 27, Jenkins 3-11 3-3 9, Wood 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 64.

Halftime_Fresno St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 10-27 (Hill 3-5, Holland 3-9, Stroud 2-4, Colimerio 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Ballard 0-3), UNLV 3-15 (Hamilton 2-6, Blake 1-2, Wood 0-1, Grill 0-2, Jenkins 0-4). Fouled Out_Wood. Rebounds_Fresno St. 29 (Holland 8), UNLV 31 (Mbacke Diong 8). Assists_Fresno St. 12 (Hill 7), UNLV 9 (Blake, Grill 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 16, UNLV 19. A_50 (18,776).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species