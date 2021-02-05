Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 7:19 pm
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 2

RIT 2, Mercyhurst 1

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
MIDWEST

Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon