Sports News

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 11:21 pm
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Boston College 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1

Mercyhurst 1, Niagara 0

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

North Dakota 4, Omaha 1

