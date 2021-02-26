On Air: Federal Insights
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:31 pm
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Maine 6, UConn 4

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 2

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

