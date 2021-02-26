Trending:
Sports News

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:37 pm
All Times Eastern
Friday
EAST

Army 5, LIU Brooklyn 0

Canisius 5, Niagara 1

Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Maine 6, UConn 4

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 2

Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 2

UMass Lowell 3, Vermont 1

UMass 3, Boston College 2, 2OT

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 4 Ferris St. 2

Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1

Michigan Tech 6, N. Michigan 1

North Dakota 4, Omaha 2

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 5, Miami 2

Wisconsin 2, Ohio St. 1, OT

