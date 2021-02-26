Friday’s Scores

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:28 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Battlefield 17, John Champe 10

Bayside 46, First Colonial 6

Briar Woods 40, Riverside 0

Catholic High School of Va Beach 21, Norfolk Academy 0

Churchland 6, Norview 0

Frank Cox 24, Kempsville 0

Goochland 50, Amelia County 0

Halifax Academy, N.C. 14, Fuqua School 8

Hanover 20, Mechanicsville High School 19, OT

Hopewell 60, Colonial Heights 0

James River-Buchanan 26, Alleghany 0

Jefferson Forest 28, E.C. Glass 0

Lake Braddock 26, Westfield 7

Landstown 13, Tallwood 0

Maury 32, Booker T. Washington 8

Midlothian 19, Cosby 0

Monacan 27, Manchester 6

New Kent 23, Jamestown 0

Ocean Lakes 18, Kellam 9

Patrick Henry-Ashland 25, Atlee 0

Patriot 27, Unity Reed High Schoo 0

Powhatan 16, Lloyd Bird 0

Prince George 22, Dinwiddie 19

Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0

Salem-Va. Beach 12, Princess Anne 6, OT

Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 7

Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0

Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22

Warhill 50, Bruton 0

Western Branch 21, Indian River 7

Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 8

York 41, Grafton 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.

Poquoson vs. Smithfield, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

