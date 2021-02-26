Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Battlefield 17, John Champe 10
Bayside 46, First Colonial 6
Briar Woods 40, Riverside 0
Catholic High School of Va Beach 21, Norfolk Academy 0
Churchland 6, Norview 0
Frank Cox 24, Kempsville 0
Goochland 50, Amelia County 0
Halifax Academy, N.C. 14, Fuqua School 8
Hanover 20, Mechanicsville High School 19, OT
Hopewell 60, Colonial Heights 0
James River-Buchanan 26, Alleghany 0
Jefferson Forest 28, E.C. Glass 0
Lake Braddock 26, Westfield 7
Landstown 13, Tallwood 0
Maury 32, Booker T. Washington 8
Midlothian 19, Cosby 0
Monacan 27, Manchester 6
New Kent 23, Jamestown 0
Ocean Lakes 18, Kellam 9
Patrick Henry-Ashland 25, Atlee 0
Patriot 27, Unity Reed High Schoo 0
Powhatan 16, Lloyd Bird 0
Prince George 22, Dinwiddie 19
Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0
Salem-Va. Beach 12, Princess Anne 6, OT
Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 7
Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0
Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22
Warhill 50, Bruton 0
Western Branch 21, Indian River 7
Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 8
York 41, Grafton 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meadowbrook vs. Matoaca, ccd.
Poquoson vs. Smithfield, ccd.
