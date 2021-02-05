Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Schoop on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Wade Davis, Carlos Sanabria and Ervin Santana and INF Hanser Alberto on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Luis Bolivar and Gabriel Gonzalez, INFs Ricardo Cova and Bryant Mendez, RHPs Gleiner Diaz, Aneury Lora and Roiber Talavera, and LHP Juan Pinto on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Sergio Alcantara off waivers from Detroit. Agreed to terms with OF Joc Pederson, RHP Trevor Williams and LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated INF Max Schrock for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Kolten Wong on a two-year contract.

Minor League Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed with LHP Tyler Peccioli.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Released Jordan Bone.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tina Charles to a one-year contract. Acquired F Erica McCall from Minnesota in exchange for their third-round pick of the 2022 draft.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with CB Davontae Harris on a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Sean Culkin to a futures contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted Jim Hostler to senior offensive assistant and Drew Terrell to wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed DB De’Chavon Hayes, LB Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and OL Tyler Catalina.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Steven Richardson on a one-year contract extension. Signed CB Deatrick Nichols.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Roberston to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted Chris Drury to associate general manager.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Matt Petgrave from commissioner’s exempt lis. Activated Fs Michael Neville, Cole Sanford and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed Ds Cody Sol and Matt Petgrave and Fs Tommy Marchin and Luke Nogard on reserve. Loaned F Michael Huntebrinker and D Arvin Atwal to Milwaukee (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Jesse Schultz to active roster and placed on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cliff Watson from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Nick Huthison from reserve. Placed Fs Michael McNicholas and Dylan Malmquist on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Wacey Rabbit and D Jacob Cederholm from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Ian McKinnon from reserve. Placed D Jacob Cederholm and Fs Matt Marquardt and Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve. Placed F Christopher Brown on injured reserve effective Jan. 31.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Mario Vrab as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed G Matt Greenfield on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Stephen Baylis from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Brandon Fehd on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Cole Fraser and F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Ryker Killins and F Trey Bradley from reserve. Placed F Yuri Terao and D Kris Myllari on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and Fs Brad Drobot and Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed Fs Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Brady Tomlak and Mike Pelech on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Garrett Schmitz and F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed Fs Chants Petruic, Peter Crinella and Bryan Moore on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Nameded Nicolas Frutos assistant coach. Signed D Michael DeShields.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto on loan from Oeste FC with a club option to purchase.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Erika Tymrak to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

COLLEGE NOTRE DAME — Promoted Chris O’Leary to safeties coach.

