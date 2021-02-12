Trending:
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 3:32 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Waived LHP Brandon Waddell. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. Claimed OF Kyle Garlick from Philadelphia waivers.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek and minor league OF Cody Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Sheldon Neuse and minor league RHP Gus Varland.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C,1B John Hicks, INF Brock Holt and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced Buffalo Bisons to serve as Triple-A affiliate.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Traded C Ali Sanchez to St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed cash consideration.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Justin Hill running back coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach and Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receivers coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE J.J. Watt.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott and DB Shakial Taylor.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley to reserve/futures contracts.

HOCKEY
ECHL

RAPID CITY RUSCH — Signed D Darren Brady. Released Ds Brett Beauvais and Shawn Boutin from their standard player contracts.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to Stockton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Kevin Carr.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D/MF Santiago Sosa via transfer from Club Atletico River Plate to a multi-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC DALAS — Loaned D Justin Che to FC Bayern Munich II.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed 2021 MLS Superdraft pick W Josh Penn to a first team contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Malte Amundson from Danish club Vejie BK pending receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

COLLEGE

DUKE UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Rost and Chris O’Neill to the baseball staff. Elevated Chris Gordon to pitching coach.

