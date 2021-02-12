Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Waived LHP Brandon Waddell. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. Claimed OF Kyle Garlick from Philadelphia waivers.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Ben Heller.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek and minor league OF Cody Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Sheldon Neuse and minor league RHP Gus Varland.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Stetson Allie, Louis Head, Joey Krehbiel and Hunter Strickland and LHP Brian Moran on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C/1B John Hicks, INF Brock Holt and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang on minor league contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Adam Morgan and C Jose Lobation on a minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Dylan Floro from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt.
NEW YORK METS — Traded C Ali Sanchez to St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed cash consideration.
|MINOR LEAGUE
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Cole Stanton.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Carson Ferry.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Robert Klinchock.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Gianfranco Wawoe to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Manny Jefferson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Devin Fitzsimmons assistant special team coach.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Chis Olsen director of football administration.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived S Natrell Jamerson.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Justin Hill running back coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach and Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receiver coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE J.J. Watt.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Gehrig Dieter and Dalton Schoen to reserve/futures contracts.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Nick Easton and TEs Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott and DB Shakial Taylor.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a new contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley to reserve/futures contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Nick Caamano to the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Ben Masella from injured reserve. Placed D Michael Downing on injured reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Jacob Hayhurst. Assigned Fs Jack Poehling and Nick Poehling to Ontario (AHL). Activated G John Lethemon from the reserve list. Placed F Shawn Cameron on injured reserve. Traded G Matt Ginn to Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren Ulett from injured reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on the reserve list. Assigned F Giorgio Estephan to Stockton (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Ds Matthew Spencer and Luke McInnis and F Alan Lyszczarczyk from the reserve list. Placed Fs Zack Andrusiak and Luc Brown and D Michael Prapavessis on the reserve list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Darren Brady. Released Ds Brett Beauvais and Shawn Boutin from their standard player contracts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jesse Lees from the reserve list. Placed D Cole Fraser on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Activated D J.C. Brassard from the reserve list. Place D Nick Minerva on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to Stockton (AHL).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Kevin Carr from Colorado (NHL). Activated F Diego Cuglietta from injured reserve and D Kris Myllari, Fs Yuri Terao and Mitch Maxwell from the reserve list. Placed G Brad Barone and F Pat Cannone on the reserve list. Released G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from the reserve list. Place F Patrick Watling on the reserve list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Patrik Parkhonen and F J.C. Campagna from the reserve list. Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived D Theodore Calvas.
MACON MAYHEM — Loaned LW Jared Bethune (ECHL). Signed RW Andrew Romano to a standard player contract.
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Placed RW Patrick Megannety on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D/MF Santiago Sosa via transfer from Club Atletico River Plate to a multi-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
FC DALAS — Loaned D Justin Che to FC Bayern Munich II.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed 2021 MLS Superdraft pick W Josh Penn to a first team contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Malte Amundson from Danish club Vejie BK pending receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Nikos Overheul director of recruitment.
DUKE UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Rost and Chris O’Neill to the baseball staff. Elevated Chris Gordon to pitching coach.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Dr. Monica Lebron deputy administrative director for championship resources, Cameron Walker deputy administrator for competitive excellence, Marcus Hillard associate administrative director/chief of staff and Amy Sterk assistant associate director for executive operations.
