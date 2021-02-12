Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Colome on a one-year contract. Waived LHP Brandon Waddell. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. Claimed OF Kyle Garlick from Philadelphia waivers.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Ben Heller.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Adam Kolarek and minor league OF Cody Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Sheldon Neuse and minor league RHP Gus Varland.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Stetson Allie, Louis Head, Joey Krehbiel and Hunter Strickland and LHP Brian Moran on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C/1B John Hicks, INF Brock Holt and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Adam Morgan and C Jose Lobation on a minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Dylan Floro from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt.

NEW YORK METS — Traded C Ali Sanchez to St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed cash consideration.

MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Cole Stanton.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Carson Ferry.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Robert Klinchock.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Gianfranco Wawoe to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Manny Jefferson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Devin Fitzsimmons assistant special team coach.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Chis Olsen director of football administration.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived S Natrell Jamerson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Justin Hill running back coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach and Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receiver coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE J.J. Watt.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Gehrig Dieter and Dalton Schoen to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Nick Easton and TEs Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Da’Mari Scott and DB Shakial Taylor.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a new contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise, DT Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley to reserve/futures contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Nick Caamano to the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Rhett Gardner to the Texas Stars (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Ben Masella from injured reserve. Placed D Michael Downing on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Jacob Hayhurst. Assigned Fs Jack Poehling and Nick Poehling to Ontario (AHL). Activated G John Lethemon from the reserve list. Placed F Shawn Cameron on injured reserve. Traded G Matt Ginn to Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Loren Ulett from injured reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on the reserve list. Assigned F Giorgio Estephan to Stockton (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Ds Matthew Spencer and Luke McInnis and F Alan Lyszczarczyk from the reserve list. Placed Fs Zack Andrusiak and Luc Brown and D Michael Prapavessis on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Darren Brady. Released Ds Brett Beauvais and Shawn Boutin from their standard player contracts.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jesse Lees from the reserve list. Placed D Cole Fraser on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D J.C. Brassard from the reserve list. Place D Nick Minerva on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to Stockton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Kevin Carr from Colorado (NHL). Activated F Diego Cuglietta from injured reserve and D Kris Myllari, Fs Yuri Terao and Mitch Maxwell from the reserve list. Placed G Brad Barone and F Pat Cannone on the reserve list. Released G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from the reserve list. Place F Patrick Watling on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Patrik Parkhonen and F J.C. Campagna from the reserve list. Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Waived D Theodore Calvas.

MACON MAYHEM — Loaned LW Jared Bethune (ECHL). Signed RW Andrew Romano to a standard player contract.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Placed RW Patrick Megannety on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D/MF Santiago Sosa via transfer from Club Atletico River Plate to a multi-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC DALAS — Loaned D Justin Che to FC Bayern Munich II.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed 2021 MLS Superdraft pick W Josh Penn to a first team contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Malte Amundson from Danish club Vejie BK pending receipt of a P-1 visa and an International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Nikos Overheul director of recruitment.

COLLEGE

DUKE UNIVERSITY — Named Tyler Rost and Chris O’Neill to the baseball staff. Elevated Chris Gordon to pitching coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Dr. Monica Lebron deputy administrative director for championship resources, Cameron Walker deputy administrator for competitive excellence, Marcus Hillard associate administrative director/chief of staff and Amy Sterk assistant associate director for executive operations.

