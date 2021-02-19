Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

Kansas City Royals — Named Brian Poldberg manager, Dane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach, Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations for Omaha (Triple-A East); Scott Thorman manager, Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Justin Kemp athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations for Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central); Chris Widger manager, Steve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Daniel Arcola athletic trainer, Tony Carney strength and conditioning coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations for Quad Cities (High-A Central); Brooks Conrad manager, Carlos Martinez pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Glen Hubbard bench coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer and Taylor Portman strength and conditioning coach for Columbia (Low-A East); Omar Ramirez manager, Mark Davis, John Habyan and Julio Pimentel pitching coaches, Andre David and Ramon Castro hitting coaches, Chis Nelson and Kevin Kuntz coaches, Todd Jansen coordinator for clubhouse operations for Surprise; Ramon Martinez and Sergio de Lucas managers, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Evaristo Lantigua hitting coaches, Miguel Bernard catching coach, Quilvio Veras bunting and baserunning coach, Onil Joseph and Fernando Martinez outfield coaches, Kazuma Fukuzumi, Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers and Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach for Dominican Summer League.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract. Released RHP Ian Gibaut outright.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the Covid-19 related injured reserve list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ken Giles on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Justin Turner on a two-year contract.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Adam Peters assistant general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka and D Urho Vaakanainen from loan to Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned Fs Jason Cotton and Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Mikhail Maltxev and Nick Merkley to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Ben Street, Bret Seney and Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) and returned G Joey Daccord to Belleville taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled C Jordy Bellerive and RW Josh Currie from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned G Max Lagace and RW Anthony Angello to Wiles-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Utica (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired D Adam Clendening and C Liam Foudy.

HERSHEY BEARS — Acquired G Zach Fucale on loan from Washington (NHL) taxi squad.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired Ds Noel Hoefenmayer.

UTICA COMETS — Acquired D Jack Rathbone from Vancouver (NHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Vincent Marleau.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Ed Kulll athletic director.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.