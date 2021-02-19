Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Lavarnway on a minor league contract.

Kansas City Royals — Named Brian Poldberg manager, Dane Johnson pitching coach, Brian Buchanan hitting coach, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach, Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations for Omaha (Triple-A East); Scott Thorman manager, Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Justin Kemp athletic trainer, C.J. Mikkelsen strength and conditioning coach, Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations for Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central); Chris Widger manager, Steve Luebber pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, Mike Jirschele bench coach, Daniel Arcola athletic trainer, Tony Carney strength and conditioning coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations for Quad Cities (High-A Central); Brooks Conrad manager, Carlos Martinez pitching coach, Jesus Azuaje hitting coach, Glen Hubbard bench coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer and Taylor Portman strength and conditioning coach for Columbia (Low-A East); Omar Ramirez manager, Mark Davis, John Habyan and Julio Pimentel pitching coaches, Andre David and Ramon Castro hitting coaches, Chis Nelson and Kevin Kuntz coaches, Todd Jansen coordinator for clubhouse operations for Surprise; Ramon Martinez and Sergio de Lucas managers, Rafael Feliz and Jose Veras pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit and Evaristo Lantigua hitting coaches, Miguel Bernard catching coach, Quilvio Veras bunting and baserunning coach, Onil Joseph and Fernando Martinez outfield coaches, Kazuma Fukuzumi, Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers and Marcos Sierra strength and conditioning coach for Dominican Summer League.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Shoemaker on a one-year contract. Released RHP Ian Gibaut outright.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the Covid-19 related injured reserve list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ken Giles on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyson Ross on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Justin Turner on a two-year contract.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Matt Lecroy manager, Brian Daubach hitting coach, Michael Tejera pitching coach, Eric Montague athletic trainer and Mike Warren strength and conditioning coach for Rochester (Triple-A East); Tripp Keister manager, Brian Rupp hitting coach, Sam Narron pitching coach, T.D. Swinford athletic trainer, R.J. Guyer strength and conditioning coach for Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast); Tommy Shields manager/co-field coordinator, Luis Ordaz hitting coach, Justin Lord pitching coach, Don Neidig athletic trainer and Shane Hill strength and conditioning coordinator for Wilmington(High-A East); Marion Lisson manager, Jorge Mejia hitting coach, Pat Rice pitching coach, Kirby Craft athletic trainer, Ryan Grose strength and conditioning coach for Fredericksburg (Low-A East); Jake Lowery manager, Mark Harris hitting coach, Franklin Bravo pitching coach, Jacob Meyer athletic trainer, Gabe Torres strength and conditioning coordinator for Gulf Coast League; Sandy Martinez manager/field coordinator, Freddy Guzman hitting coach, Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Emiliano Alcantara outfield coach, Anthony Rosario tryout coach and Santo Del Rosario strength and conditioning coach for the Dominican Summer League.

Frontier League

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C B.J. Lopez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Justin Patton to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Recalled G Sam Merrill from Memhis (NBA G League).

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Acquired F Shakur Juiston from the NBA G League available player pool.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DE Stephen Weatherly, P Michael Palardy and S Tre Boston.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR DeSean Jackson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/retired list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Adam Peters assistant general manager.

Canadian Football League

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Luke Falk. Released QB Justice Hansen.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Ricky Walker and DB Christian Angulo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Brendon Guhle to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka and D Urho Vaakanainen from loan to Providence (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Gavin Bayruether for assignment to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned Fs Jason Cotton and Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Ben Harper form the minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and C Michael McCarron for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nicholas Merkley to the taxi squad. Reassigned Fs Ben Street, Bret Seney and Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad. Waived D Matt Tennyson.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) and returned G Joey Daccord to Belleville taxi squad. Designated C Matthew Peca and G Kevin Mandolese for assignment to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designate C Jordy Bellerive, G Emil Larmi and RW Josh Currie for assignment to the taxi squad. Loaned G Max Lagace and RW Anthony Angello to Wiles-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Assigned C Frederick Gaudreau to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Utica (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired D Adam Clendening and C Liam Foudy from Columbus (NHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Acquired G Zach Fucale on loan from Washington (NHL) taxi squad.

SAN DIEO GULLS — Acquired Ds Kodie Curran and recalled Josh Mahura from Anaheim (NHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired Ds Noel Hoefenmayer.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired Aaron Ness from Arizona (NHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Acquired D Jack Rathbone from Vancouver (NHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Nick Boka and Fs Zach Pochiro and Anthony Nellis from the reserve list. Placed D Marcus McIvor and F A.J. Jenks on the reserve list. Placed Fs Marco Roy and Nolan LaPorte on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Anthony Rinaldi from injured reserve. Activated D Alec Rauhauser and F Joey Haddad from the reserve list. Placed G John Lethemon, F Brendan Connolly and Ds Bryce Reddick and Eric Williams on the reserve list. Placed F Max Zimmer to injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Alex Rauter from injured reserve and F Michael McNicholas from the reserve list. Placed Mathew Thompson on injured reserve. Loaned F Peter Krieger to Manitoba (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Gordon Defiel from the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jordan Klimek and F Cole Ully from the reserve list. Placed D Jesse Lees and F Darien Craighead on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Vincent Marleau and place on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Yuri Terao from the reserve list. Place D Kris Myllari and F Christian Horn on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Riley Weselowski and F Spencer Dorowicz from the reserve list. Placed Brayden Watts on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Signed LW Chantz Petruic to a standard player contract.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Joe Young to a standard player contract.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Acquired RW Taylor Price from Birmingham trade.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Ed Kulll athletic director.

TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Rodney Garner and Willie Martinez to footballs defensive coaching staff.

