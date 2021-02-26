Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Marla Miler retiring from head of special events.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Norge Vera, OF/1B Dario Borrero, RHPs Adrian Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, C Manuel Guariman, OF Carlos Jimenez and 3B Victor Quezada to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jess Chavez on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Clippard on a one-year contract. Activated RHP Luis Frias from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Keury Mella for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Dejounte Murray from San Antonio for kicking the ball into the stands in a game against Oklahoma City on Feb. 24.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA — Announced the approval of sale of Atlanta Dream to Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Ariel Atkins to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Duke Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Veini Vehvilainen from Cleveland (AHL), reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL) and assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeanot from Chicago (AHL) and reassigned C Sean Malone to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned D Matt Tennyson from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Patrick Brown to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Ottawa (NHL) loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired LW Isaac Ratcliffe from Philadelphia (NHL) loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Pritchard to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Dr. Timothy Vachris chief medical officer and Dr. Douglas Elenz chief orthopedic doctor.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Wolde Harris and Chris Little assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired G Carlos Coronel on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

SOUNDERS FC — Named Wade Webber head coach of Tacoma Defiance (USL).

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Jordan Harmon senior associate athletics director.

