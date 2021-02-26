Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:01 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Marla Miler retiring from head of special events.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Norge Vera, OF/1B Dario Borrero, RHPs Adrian Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, C Manuel Guariman, OF Carlos Jimenez and 3B Victor Quezada to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jess Chavez on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through 2023 season.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Clippard on a one-year contract. Activated RHP Luis Frias from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Travis Bergen and RHP Keury Mella for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Aklinski, RHP Derek Self, LHP Henry Owens to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Dejounte Murray from San Antonio for kicking the ball into the stands in a game against Oklahoma City on Feb. 24. Named F Domantas Sabonis from Indiana to replace injured Brooklyn Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star game.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Damian Jones to a 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA — Announced the approval of sale of Atlanta Dream to Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Ariel Atkins to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB Duke Johnson and C Nick Martin.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed DL Benoit Marion and LB Brian Harelimana.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Agreed to terms with LB Bear Woods.

VANCOUVER B.C. LIONS — Announced RB Brandon Rutley retired.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Mikael Hakkarainen, F Brad Morrison, G Matt Tomkins and D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL) loans.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Veini Vehvilainen from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned D Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Rhett Gardner and G Josh Jacobs for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from Chicago (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned C Sean Malone to Chicago (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned D Matt Tennyson from the taxi squad to Binghamton (AHL) and F Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated G Filip Gustavsson, D Erick Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad. Released LW Filip Chlapik.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jarred Tinordi.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Ottawa (NHL) loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from Washington (NHL) loan. Reassigned G Alex Dubeau to South Carolina (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired LW Isaac Ratcliffe from Philadelphia (NHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Acquired D Nicolas Beaudin, G Collin Delia, RW Reese Johnson from Chicago (NHL) loans.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Kameron Kielly on the commissioners exempt list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Tommy Marchin from the reserve list. Placed F Mason Mitchell on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Ds Matt Murphy and Randy Gazzola and F A.J. Jenks from the reserve list. Placed Ds Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor and F Jackson Leef on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL— Signed F Mike Pelech to the active roster. Activated Fs David Broll and Joe Sullivan from the reserve list. Placed Fs Dylan Malmquist and Ross Olsson on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Mike Szmatula from injured reserve and F Biagio Lerario and G Trevor Gorsuch from the reserve list. Placed G Kyle Keyser and F Keeghan Howdeshell on the reserve list. Loaned F Ian McKinnon to Providence (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Tommy Muck from injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Alan Lyszczarczyk from the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Tyler Coulter from the reserve list. Place D Johnny Coughlin on the commissioners exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled G Alex Dubeau from Hershey (AHL) loan. Activated F Anthony Collins from the reserve list. Placed F Darien Craighead, G Sean Bonar and D Max Gottlieb on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Pat Cannone from injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Jacob Pritchard to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Evan Wardley from the reserve list. Placed D Dominic Cormier on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F John Albert from the reserve list. Place D Garrett Schmitz on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Placed C Tyler Penner from 21-day injured reserve to 30-day injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed G Brandon Kasel to a professional tryout contract.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Assigned G Zach Denny to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Acquired G Zach Quinn from the emergency goalie backup (EBUG) list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Dr. Timothy Vachris chief medical officer and Dr. Douglas Elenz chief orthopedic doctor.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Wolde Harris and Chris Little assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired G Carlos Coronel on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

SOUNDERS FC — Named Wade Webber head coach of Tacoma Defiance (USL).

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Jordan Harmon senior associate athletics director.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jake Kirkendall director of football operations.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN — Named Adam Austin offensive coordinator, Chance Alberswerth defensive line coach, Colton Meyers Recruiting coordinator/wide receiver coach, Mitch Leppke defensive back coach, Trey Porter assistant defensive back coach and Michael Gallo assistant defensive line coach.

