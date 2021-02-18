On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs Cleveland St.

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland State (15-6, 15-3) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-13, 5-13)

Hilliard Gates Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne’s conference losing streak to nine games. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 81-74 on Jan. 16. Cleveland State won 71-64 at home against Detroit in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.3 points. For the Vikings, Torrey Patton has averaged 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 10.6 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

CREATING OFFENSE: Godfrey has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Godfrey has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three games while Cleveland State has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing