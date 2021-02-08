Furman 68, UNC-Greensboro 49

UNC-GREENSBORO (13-6)
Abdulsalam 1-4 1-2 3, Allegri 1-6 0-0 3, K.Hunter 1-10 4-4 6, Ke.Langley 4-11 2-2 11, Miller 7-18 0-0 14, Koval 1-5 0-0 2, A.J. 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Ko.Langley 0-1 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 4-5 4, Leyte 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-62 11-13 49.
FURMAN (12-6)
Gurley 2-8 0-2 4, Hien 3-5 1-2 7, Bothwell 5-12 2-2 12, A.Hunter 8-15 0-0 19, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Mounce 3-4 0-0 7, Slawson 5-6 2-2 14, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Pugh 1-3 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-1 2-2 2, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 7-10 68.
Halftime_Furman 36-24. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 2-18 (Allegri 1-4, Ke.Langley 1-4, Miller 0-1, A.J. 0-3, K.Hunter 0-3, Koval 0-3), Furman 7-23 (A.Hunter 3-8, Slawson 2-2, Mounce 1-2, Pugh 1-2, Kenney 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bothwell 0-2, Gurley 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 28 (Koval 6), Furman 42 (Gurley 11). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 5 (Ke.Langley 2), Furman 15 (A.Hunter 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 12, Furman 15. A_250 (4,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments