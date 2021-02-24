Furman 72, The Citadel 63

THE CITADEL (12-11)
Brown 7-15 4-5 18, Clark 7-9 0-0 14, Davis 1-7 0-1 3, Moffe 2-7 0-0 4, Rice 6-20 2-2 16, Webster 2-3 1-2 5, Fitzgibbons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-63 7-10 63.
FURMAN (16-7)
Gurley 9-16 1-2 21, Mounce 4-9 1-3 9, Bothwell 7-11 0-0 14, Hunter 5-6 2-2 14, Kenney 1-3 0-0 3, Slawson 0-4 0-2 0, Lawrence 3-5 0-0 9, Pugh 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hien 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 4-9 72.
Halftime_The Citadel 32-31. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 4-17 (Rice 2-9, Fitzgibbons 1-1, Davis 1-3, Brown 0-1, Clark 0-1, Moffe 0-2), Furman 8-27 (Lawrence 3-4, Hunter 2-3, Gurley 2-8, Kenney 1-3, Bothwell 0-2, Slawson 0-2, Mounce 0-5). Rebounds_The Citadel 26 (Brown, Webster 7), Furman 34 (Gurley 9). Assists_The Citadel 14 (Clark, Moffe 4), Furman 16 (Slawson 7). Total Fouls_The Citadel 10, Furman 13. A_250 (4,000).
