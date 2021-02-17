Furman 78, Samford 64

SAMFORD (6-12)
Dye 6-13 2-4 15, Parks 2-5 2-2 7, Rillie 5-9 1-1 13, Staton-McCray 3-14 0-0 7, Vail 1-2 0-0 2, Richey 1-2 2-3 5, Chambers 3-6 0-0 7, Henderson 3-3 0-0 6, Champion 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-1 0, Walters 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 7-11 64.
FURMAN (14-7)
Gurley 6-8 3-5 16, Hien 0-0 1-2 1, Mounce 0-3 0-0 0, Bothwell 8-17 1-1 19, Hunter 8-10 0-0 23, Slawson 4-5 0-0 8, Lawrence 2-6 0-1 6, Kenney 2-4 0-0 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Pugh 0-3 0-0 0, Swanson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 5-9 78.
Halftime_Furman 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Samford 7-21 (Rillie 2-4, Chambers 1-2, Dye 1-2, Parks 1-2, Richey 1-2, Staton-McCray 1-6, Vail 0-1, Champion 0-2), Furman 13-35 (Hunter 7-9, Lawrence 2-6, Bothwell 2-8, Gurley 1-2, Kenney 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Swanson 0-1, Mounce 0-2, Pugh 0-2). Rebounds_Samford 32 (Henderson 7), Furman 28 (Mounce 8). Assists_Samford 10 (Rillie 4), Furman 20 (Bothwell 6). Total Fouls_Samford 14, Furman 13. A_250 (4,000).
