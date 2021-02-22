Gardner-Webb 69, SC-Upstate 58

GARDNER-WEBB (11-14)
Reid 4-8 0-2 8, Cornwall 2-6 2-2 8, Falko 8-10 2-2 18, Mann 1-4 5-8 7, Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Sears 6-13 5-6 18, Selden 0-5 0-2 0, Itodo 1-1 0-0 2, Dufeal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 14-22 69.
SC-UPSTATE (5-17)
Zink 2-3 2-6 6, Bruner 5-10 2-2 14, Hammond 3-10 6-6 12, White 6-13 1-2 13, Aldrich 1-6 1-3 3, Jernigan 1-5 0-1 3, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Watson 1-2 0-3 2, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 13-25 58.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 5-17 (Cornwall 2-2, Williams 2-7, Sears 1-3, Falko 0-1, Mann 0-1, Selden 0-3), SC-Upstate 3-16 (Bruner 2-3, Jernigan 1-4, Hodge 0-1, Aldrich 0-2, Hammond 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Zink, Bruner. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 37 (Reid 9), SC-Upstate 32 (Aldrich 12). Assists_Gardner-Webb 6 (Sears 3), SC-Upstate 9 (Hammond 3). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 21, SC-Upstate 22. A_160 (878).
