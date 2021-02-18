Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49

GARDNER-WEBB (10-14)
Reid 3-4 0-2 6, Cornwall 8-14 2-2 22, Falko 2-3 0-0 4, Mann 3-5 1-3 8, Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Sears 5-13 4-4 16, Selden 4-6 3-4 14, Dufeal 0-0 0-0 0, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 12-17 77.
RADFORD (13-11)
Mangum 3-6 3-3 10, C.Walker 1-2 1-2 3, Djonkam 1-4 4-5 6, Ali 3-9 2-2 9, Lipscomb 2-6 0-0 5, Morton-Robertson 4-9 1-2 13, Jules 0-1 0-0 0, Moses 0-4 3-4 3, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 14-18 49.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 11-22 (Cornwall 4-4, Selden 3-5, Sears 2-7, Mann 1-2, Williams 1-3, Falko 0-1), Radford 7-24 (Morton-Robertson 4-8, Ali 1-3, Lipscomb 1-3, Mangum 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Hart 0-2, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 32 (Reid, Falko, Mann 6), Radford 23 (C.Walker 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 13 (Cornwall, Mann 3), Radford 6 (Djonkam 2). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 20, Radford 15. A_250 (3,205).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments