Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Gardner-Webb 91, Presbyterian 64

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

PRESBYTERIAN (5-11)

Hill 6-9 2-3 14, McCormack 2-5 2-2 8, Harrison 5-12 2-2 15, Reddish 6-10 4-6 17, Younger 1-5 0-2 3, Thrash 1-2 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-3 1-2 1, Sanchez 0-2 1-2 1, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-19 64.

GARDNER-WEBB (8-11)

Reid 3-6 3-4 9, Cornwall 6-8 3-4 19, Falko 3-8 2-2 9, Mann 5-9 1-1 11, Sears 5-8 3-3 16, Williams 7-8 2-3 19, Selden 3-6 0-0 8, Dufeal 0-0 0-0 0, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0, Lynott 0-1 0-0 0, Simos-Primerano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 14-17 91.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-21 (Harrison 3-6, McCormack 2-5, Graham 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Younger 1-3, Thrash 0-1, Le Gregam 0-3), Gardner-Webb 13-23 (Cornwall 4-6, Sears 3-4, Williams 3-4, Selden 2-4, Falko 1-5). Rebounds_Presbyterian 24 (McCormack 7), Gardner-Webb 29 (Mann 9). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Harrison, Reddish 4), Gardner-Webb 16 (Cornwall 6). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 14, Gardner-Webb 17.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea