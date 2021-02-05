Gardner-Webb 91, Presbyterian 64

PRESBYTERIAN (5-11)
Hill 6-9 2-3 14, McCormack 2-5 2-2 8, Harrison 5-12 2-2 15, Reddish 6-10 4-6 17, Younger 1-5 0-2 3, Thrash 1-2 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-3 1-2 1, Sanchez 0-2 1-2 1, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 3, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-19 64.
GARDNER-WEBB (8-11)
Reid 3-6 3-4 9, Cornwall 6-8 3-4 19, Falko 3-8 2-2 9, Mann 5-9 1-1 11, Sears 5-8 3-3 16, Williams 7-8 2-3 19, Selden 3-6 0-0 8, Dufeal 0-0 0-0 0, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0, Lynott 0-1 0-0 0, Simos-Primerano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 14-17 91.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 8-21 (Harrison 3-6, McCormack 2-5, Graham 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Younger 1-3, Thrash 0-1, Le Gregam 0-3), Gardner-Webb 13-23 (Cornwall 4-6, Sears 3-4, Williams 3-4, Selden 2-4, Falko 1-5). Rebounds_Presbyterian 24 (McCormack 7), Gardner-Webb 29 (Mann 9). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Harrison, Reddish 4), Gardner-Webb 16 (Cornwall 6). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 14, Gardner-Webb 17.
