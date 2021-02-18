On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Gardner-Webb looks for road win vs Radford

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Gardner-Webb (9-14, 8-10) vs. Radford (13-10, 12-5)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its third straight win over Radford at Dedmon Center. Radford’s last win at home against the Runnin’ Bulldogs came on Jan. 17, 2019.

STEPPING UP: Jaheam Cornwall is averaging 14.3 points and four assists to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Falko is also a big contributor, putting up 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah’Mir Ali, who is averaging 10.5 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ali has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Highlanders are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 3-14 when the team exceeds that total.

COLD SPELL: Radford has scored 56 points per game and allowed 68 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

