Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Gardner-Webb routs Presbyterian 91-64

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams and Jaheam Cornwall scored 19 points apiece as Gardner-Webb easily beat Presbyterian 91-64 on Friday night. Jordan Sears added 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Cornwall also had six assists.

Jamaine Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (8-11, 7-7 Big South Conference).

The 91 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.

Trevon Reddish had 17 points for the Blue Hose (5-11, 3-9). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Winston Hill had 14 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 59-53 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea