George Mason 63, George Washington 58

GEORGE WASHINGTON (4-10)
Battle 5-11 0-0 11, Dean 1-2 2-4 4, Lindo 5-10 2-3 12, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop 4-12 6-7 15, Brelsford 4-6 1-2 11, Brown 2-4 0-2 4, Paar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-46 12-20 58.
GEORGE MASON (11-8)
Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Greene 6-15 0-0 15, Hartwell 1-5 0-0 3, Kolek 4-10 5-6 16, Miller 5-15 4-5 14, Oduro 5-13 1-3 11, Polite 1-3 2-2 4, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Haidara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-72 12-16 63.
Halftime_George Washington 36-23. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 4-12 (Brelsford 2-4, Battle 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Paar 0-1, Lindo 0-2), George Mason 7-24 (Kolek 3-7, Greene 3-8, Hartwell 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Polite 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Frazier 0-2). Rebounds_George Washington 33 (Lindo 14), George Mason 42 (Miller 15). Assists_George Washington 8 (Bishop 4), George Mason 10 (Kolek 4). Total Fouls_George Washington 15, George Mason 13. A_250 (10,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments