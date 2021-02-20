On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
George Mason 79, VCU 76, OT

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 5:07 pm
GEORGE MASON (9-8)

Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Greene 5-9 3-5 14, Hartwell 2-6 2-2 7, Kolek 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 6-15 2-2 15, Frazier 5-8 0-2 10, Oduro 8-11 11-14 27, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Polite 1-3 0-0 2, Haidara 0-1 0-0 0, Calixte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-25 79.

VCU (16-5)

Stockard 3-5 2-2 8, Ward 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 4-9 5-6 15, Baldwin 4-13 4-5 12, Hyland 6-12 4-4 17, Watkins 4-10 4-4 13, Curry 2-4 0-0 5, Douglas 1-1 0-0 2, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 19-21 76.

Halftime_VCU 36-26. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 3-17 (Greene 1-3, Hartwell 1-3, Miller 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Polite 0-1, Frazier 0-2, Kolek 0-2), VCU 5-17 (Williams 2-5, Curry 1-1, Watkins 1-4, Hyland 1-5, Baldwin 0-2). Fouled Out_Greene. Rebounds_George Mason 37 (Miller 9), VCU 23 (Williams 7). Assists_George Mason 15 (Greene 5), VCU 11 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_George Mason 18, VCU 20.

