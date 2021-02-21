George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70

RHODE ISLAND (10-13)

Walker 2-3 2-3 6, Makhe.Mitchell 6-15 2-5 14, Leggett 6-12 1-1 16, Russell 4-7 5-7 14, Sheppard 4-14 1-1 10, Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Carey 1-2 0-0 2, J.Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Betrand 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 11-17 70.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (4-9)

Battle 9-15 4-4 26, Dean 0-1 1-2 1, Lindo 5-8 0-0 11, Ball 0-5 0-0 0, Bishop 9-14 7-10 28, Brown 3-5 2-3 8, Brelsford 1-5 0-0 2, Leftwich 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-53 16-21 78.

Halftime_George Washington 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 5-16 (Leggett 3-6, Russell 1-2, Sheppard 1-6, Betrand 0-1, Martin 0-1), George Washington 8-19 (Battle 4-9, Bishop 3-4, Lindo 1-2, Ball 0-1, Brelsford 0-3). Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Russell 9), George Washington 32 (Lindo 10). Assists_Rhode Island 15 (Russell 10), George Washington 18 (Lindo 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 16, George Washington 15.

