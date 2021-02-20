On Air: Innovation in Government
Georgetown 81, Seton Hall 75

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (13-9)

Mamukelashvili 9-18 1-3 22, Obiagu 2-2 2-2 6, Reynolds 4-7 4-4 13, Cale 3-10 1-2 8, Rhoden 4-14 0-0 9, Samuel 3-7 3-5 9, Molson 4-8 0-0 8, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-16 75.

GEORGETOWN (7-10)

Bile 6-12 1-2 16, Pickett 8-11 2-3 20, Wahab 4-7 3-6 11, Blair 1-6 0-0 3, D.Harris 5-12 2-2 14, Carey 3-5 3-4 11, Ighoefe 1-3 4-4 6, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 15-21 81.

Halftime_Georgetown 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 6-21 (Mamukelashvili 3-6, Reynolds 1-2, Cale 1-4, Rhoden 1-6, Long 0-1, Molson 0-1, Samuel 0-1), Georgetown 10-16 (Bile 3-4, Pickett 2-2, Carey 2-3, D.Harris 2-3, Blair 1-4). Fouled Out_Samuel. Rebounds_Seton Hall 31 (Rhoden 9), Georgetown 34 (Wahab 11). Assists_Seton Hall 12 (Reynolds, Rhoden 4), Georgetown 18 (D.Harris 8). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 21, Georgetown 13.

