Georgia 73, Vanderbilt 70

VANDERBILT (5-8)
Disu 5-8 4-6 15, Obinna 1-1 1-2 3, Evans 3-6 1-2 10, Pippen 3-12 6-9 12, Wright 5-9 2-2 12, Thomas 3-7 0-0 8, Cl.Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Harvey 1-3 0-0 3, McBride 2-5 0-0 6, Stute 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 15-23 70.
GEORGIA (11-6)
Camara 3-9 4-6 10, Horne 5-6 0-0 14, Fagan 0-1 0-0 0, Kier 3-6 2-2 10, Wheeler 8-10 0-1 16, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Garcia 2-4 1-2 5, Etter 3-3 1-2 7, McMillan 2-3 4-5 8, Ch.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 12-18 73.
Halftime_Georgia 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-22 (Evans 3-6, McBride 2-3, Thomas 2-5, Harvey 1-1, Disu 1-2, Cl.Brown 0-1, Stute 0-1, Wright 0-1, Pippen 0-2), Georgia 7-15 (Horne 4-5, Kier 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Wheeler 0-1, Camara 0-2). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 22 (Disu 6), Georgia 26 (Camara 8). Assists_Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 5), Georgia 15 (Wheeler 9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 17, Georgia 18.
