Georgia 80, No. 20 Missouri 70

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:09 pm
MISSOURI (13-5)

K.Brown 8-15 5-6 21, Mi.Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Pinson 4-13 2-2 11, D.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Ma.Smith 4-8 1-1 11, Braun 2-3 2-2 7, Pickett 2-5 0-0 4, Buggs 0-1 0-2 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-15 70.

GEORGIA (12-8)

Camara 4-12 5-5 15, Horne 2-5 0-0 5, Fagan 0-1 0-0 0, Kier 6-7 2-2 16, Wheeler 4-9 3-5 12, Johnson 2-7 6-8 10, Etter 2-2 4-4 9, Garcia 6-10 1-2 13, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 21-26 80.

Halftime_Missouri 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-26 (Ma.Smith 2-4, Braun 1-1, Mi.Smith 1-2, D.Smith 1-5, Pinson 1-7, Buggs 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Watson 0-1, K.Brown 0-4), Georgia 7-15 (Kier 2-2, Camara 2-3, Etter 1-1, Horne 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri 30 (Ma.Smith 7), Georgia 32 (Camara 8). Assists_Missouri 14 (Pinson 4), Georgia 14 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Missouri 22, Georgia 17.

