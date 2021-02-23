Trending:
Georgia 91, LSU 78

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 9:05 pm
LSU (14-7)

Days 2-7 0-0 4, Watford 6-13 1-2 13, Hyatt 1-3 0-0 3, Smart 5-11 6-6 19, Thomas 7-19 5-8 21, Gaines 0-4 2-4 2, LeBlanc 1-3 1-5 3, Cook 4-6 1-2 11, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-67 16-27 78.

GEORGIA (14-9)

Camara 9-12 4-7 22, Horne 3-6 0-0 9, Fagan 7-10 2-3 18, Kier 1-10 2-2 5, Wheeler 6-15 1-2 14, Johnson 5-9 9-14 21, Garcia 1-5 0-0 2, Etter 0-2 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 18-28 91.

Halftime_Georgia 45-29. 3-Point Goals_LSU 8-30 (Smart 3-7, Cook 2-3, Thomas 2-7, Hyatt 1-2, Gaines 0-2, Watford 0-4, Days 0-5), Georgia 9-31 (Horne 3-5, Fagan 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Kier 1-6, Wheeler 1-6, Camara 0-2, Etter 0-2). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_LSU 37 (Watford 10), Georgia 40 (Wheeler 11). Assists_LSU 11 (Watford, Smart 3), Georgia 19 (Wheeler 13). Total Fouls_LSU 22, Georgia 17. A_1,638 (10,523).

