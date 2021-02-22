LSU (14-6, 9-4) vs. Georgia (13-9, 6-9)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia seeks revenge on LSU after dropping the first matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 6, when Georgia made only 12 foul shots on 18 attempts while the Tigers hit 22 of 33 en route to the 94-92 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sahvir Wheeler has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Wheeler has accounted for 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Georgia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Georgia has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 46 of 104 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers eighth among Division I teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 284th overall).

