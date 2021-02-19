Georgia St. 80, Troy 66

TROY (10-13)

Stampley 5-9 6-8 18, Waters 6-9 1-2 16, Z.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, D.Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Woods 0-4 2-4 2, Miles 5-8 1-1 12, Turner 2-2 1-2 5, Leftridge 1-3 0-0 2, Punter 1-3 0-0 2, Burnett 0-0 0-0 0, Pantophlet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 13-19 66.

GEORGIA ST. (10-5)

Nsoseme 6-6 0-1 12, Thomas 6-10 3-4 15, Allen 6-14 0-0 15, Roberts 4-9 2-4 12, K.Williams 5-8 3-3 15, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Boyce 1-3 1-2 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 9-14 80.

Halftime_Georgia St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Troy 7-21 (Waters 3-5, Stampley 2-5, D.Williams 1-2, Miles 1-3, Leftridge 0-2, Punter 0-2, Woods 0-2), Georgia St. 7-18 (Allen 3-9, K.Williams 2-2, Roberts 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Troy 23 (Stampley, Waters, Turner 4), Georgia St. 29 (Nsoseme 9). Assists_Troy 14 (Miles 6), Georgia St. 19 (Roberts 9). Total Fouls_Troy 12, Georgia St. 18. A_1,077 (3,854).

