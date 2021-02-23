Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71

APPALACHIAN ST. (12-10)
J.Lewis 3-4 6-6 12, Glushkov 0-0 0-0 0, Delph 4-12 2-3 13, Forrest 5-17 2-2 13, Parker 1-1 1-2 3, Almonacy 9-14 2-2 24, Duhart 2-4 0-0 4, Huntley 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 25-55 13-17 71.
GEORGIA ST. (12-5)
Nsoseme 4-14 0-0 8, Thomas 10-15 2-2 22, Allen 5-11 4-4 16, Roberts 1-8 0-0 3, Williams 8-11 2-3 24, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Boyce 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 10-11 85.
Halftime_Georgia St. 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-24 (Almonacy 4-7, Delph 3-8, Forrest 1-5, Eads 0-1, Huntley 0-1, Duhart 0-2), Georgia St. 11-25 (Williams 6-8, Johnson 2-3, Allen 2-7, Roberts 1-5, Boyce 0-1, Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 32 (J.Lewis 7), Georgia St. 32 (Nsoseme, Thomas 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 10 (Forrest 4), Georgia St. 21 (Allen, Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Georgia St. 16. A_1,238 (3,854).
