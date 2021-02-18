Georgia Tech 62, Florida St. 48

GEORGIA TECH (13-5)

Cubaj 7-9 0-1 14, Hermosa 7-10 0-0 14, Fletcher 3-7 4-6 11, Lahtinen 2-9 1-2 6, McQueen 2-3 3-4 9, Love 1-1 2-3 4, Boyd 2-2 0-2 4, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-42 10-18 62

FLORIDA ST. (8-6)

Myers 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 6-15 1-2 13, Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Puisis 1-2 0-0 3, Weber 3-14 0-0 7, Baldwin 1-4 0-2 2, England 2-7 0-0 4, Lassiter 1-5 1-2 4, Wilkinson 3-3 0-1 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 4-9 48

Georgia Tech 17 13 18 14 — 62 Florida St. 16 6 8 18 — 48

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-6 (Fletcher 1-1, Lahtinen 1-2, McQueen 2-2, Carter 0-1), Florida St. 4-15 (Jackson 0-2, Jones 1-1, Puisis 1-1, Weber 1-7, England 0-1, Lassiter 1-3). Assists_Georgia Tech 18 (Fletcher 5), Florida St. 7 (Jackson 5). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Hermosa 3-8), Florida St. 37 (Team 7-7). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, Florida St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,128.

