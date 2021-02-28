On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Georgia Tech 65, Pittsburgh 60

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:20 pm
PITTSBURGH (5-13)

Ezeja 0-2 1-4 1, Igbokwe 3-6 3-5 9, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Clesca 4-9 0-0 8, Everett 8-15 6-9 25, Hayford 3-7 0-0 6, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Exanor 1-5 0-0 3, Hueston 2-5 1-1 5, King 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 12-21 60

GEORGIA TECH (14-7)

Cubaj 1-9 0-0 2, Hermosa 6-9 0-0 12, Fletcher 6-13 8-10 21, Lahtinen 6-15 7-10 22, McQueen 3-10 0-2 8, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 15-22 65

Pittsburgh 13 12 17 18 60
Georgia Tech 15 17 16 17 65

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-13 (Everett 3-8, Strother 0-1, Exanor 1-4), Georgia Tech 6-23 (Cubaj 0-1, Fletcher 1-5, Lahtinen 3-8, McQueen 2-7, Boyd 0-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Hayford 5), Georgia Tech 15 (Fletcher 6). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Cubaj. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 41 (Ezeja 5-13), Georgia Tech 35 (Cubaj 5-17). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 17, Georgia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Brown 1, Team 1. A_1,200.

