Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia Tech 69, No. 16 Virginia Tech 53

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (12-8)

Moore 2-6 1-1 6, Wright 9-11 7-11 26, Alvarado 5-10 0-0 13, Devoe 5-14 1-2 12, Usher 3-5 0-0 6, Parham 1-1 0-0 3, Sturdivant 1-3 0-0 3, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-14 69.

VIRGINIA TECH (14-5)

Aluma 5-15 2-4 12, Mutts 4-6 0-0 9, Alleyne 3-12 4-5 12, Bede 1-1 0-0 2, Radford 4-6 3-3 11, Cattoor 1-2 1-2 4, Bamisile 1-3 0-0 3, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 10-14 53.

Halftime_24-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-20 (Alvarado 3-5, Parham 1-1, Wright 1-1, Sturdivant 1-2, Moore 1-3, Devoe 1-6, Usher 0-2), Virginia Tech 5-14 (Alleyne 2-7, Cattoor 1-1, Bamisile 1-2, Mutts 1-2, Aluma 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 21 (Wright 10), Virginia Tech 28 (Aluma 14). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Devoe 4), Virginia Tech 12 (Aluma 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, Virginia Tech 15. A_250 (10,052).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species