Georgia Tech 69, No. 16 Virginia Tech 53

GEORGIA TECH (12-8)
Moore 2-6 1-1 6, Wright 9-11 7-11 26, Alvarado 5-10 0-0 13, Devoe 5-14 1-2 12, Usher 3-5 0-0 6, Parham 1-1 0-0 3, Sturdivant 1-3 0-0 3, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-14 69.
VIRGINIA TECH (14-5)
Aluma 5-15 2-4 12, Mutts 4-6 0-0 9, Alleyne 3-12 4-5 12, Bede 1-1 0-0 2, Radford 4-6 3-3 11, Cattoor 1-2 1-2 4, Bamisile 1-3 0-0 3, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Pemsl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 10-14 53.
Halftime_24-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-20 (Alvarado 3-5, Parham 1-1, Wright 1-1, Sturdivant 1-2, Moore 1-3, Devoe 1-6, Usher 0-2), Virginia Tech 5-14 (Alleyne 2-7, Cattoor 1-1, Bamisile 1-2, Mutts 1-2, Aluma 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 21 (Wright 10), Virginia Tech 28 (Aluma 14). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Devoe 4), Virginia Tech 12 (Aluma 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, Virginia Tech 15. A_250 (10,052).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments