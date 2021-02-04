Trending:
Georgia Tech 71, Clemson 69

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (10-7)

Robinson 1-4 3-3 5, Hank 2-4 1-2 6, Elliott 8-11 1-1 19, Spray 6-9 0-0 16, Washington 6-15 5-8 17, Cherry 0-1 2-4 2, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 4, Meertens 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 12-18 69

GEORGIA TECH (11-3)

Cubaj 4-11 4-6 12, Hermosa 4-7 1-2 9, Fletcher 3-9 2-2 8, Lahtinen 7-15 0-2 17, McQueen 6-10 2-4 17, Love 0-1 1-2 1, Boyd 2-5 1-3 5, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 11-21 71

Clemson 21 10 21 17 69
Georgia Tech 15 21 13 22 71

3-Point Goals_Clemson 7-16 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 1-2, Elliott 2-2, Spray 4-6, Washington 0-3, Thomas 0-2), Georgia Tech 6-18 (Cubaj 0-1, Fletcher 0-2, Lahtinen 3-8, McQueen 3-3, Boyd 0-2, Carter 0-2). Assists_Clemson 11 (Elliott 4), Georgia Tech 23 (McQueen 7). Fouled Out_Clemson Robinson, Elliott, Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_Clemson 32 (Team 4-4), Georgia Tech 32 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 25, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.

