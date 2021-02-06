Georgia Tech 82, Notre Dame 80

NOTRE DAME (7-10)
Durham 8-9 2-3 18, Laszewski 11-13 1-2 27, Goodwin 4-6 4-4 13, Hubb 6-15 1-2 15, Wertz 0-4 0-0 0, Ryan 2-5 1-2 5, Djogo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-54 9-13 80.
GEORGIA TECH (9-6)
Wright 6-14 0-0 12, Alvarado 8-12 0-0 19, Devoe 7-9 2-4 19, Parham 3-7 1-1 8, Usher 7-12 2-2 16, Moore 2-3 0-2 4, Sturdivant 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-60 5-9 82.
Halftime_Notre Dame 50-35. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-18 (Laszewski 4-6, Hubb 2-6, Goodwin 1-2, Djogo 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Ryan 0-2), Georgia Tech 7-14 (Alvarado 3-4, Devoe 3-4, Parham 1-3, Sturdivant 0-1, Usher 0-2). Rebounds_Notre Dame 24 (Durham, Ryan 7), Georgia Tech 25 (Wright 8). Assists_Notre Dame 20 (Hubb 10), Georgia Tech 15 (Alvarado, Parham 5). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 9, Georgia Tech 16. A_1,200 (8,600).
