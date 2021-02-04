Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:01 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth by acquiring LaMonte Wade Jr. from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for right-hander Shaun Anderson.

The team announced the move hours after completing an $18.75 million, three-year contract with versatile infielder Tommy La Stella. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said while discussing the La Stella deal that he hoped to add a left-handed hitting outfielder — and Wade can play all three positions.

The 27-year-old Wade batted .231 in 16 games for the Twins last season while also playing at the club’s alternate training site. He has appeared in 42 major league games since making his debut in 2019. He was a ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of Maryland.

The 26-year-old Anderson didn’t have a decision in 18 relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3.52 ERA.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon