Gilbert scores 17; Wade’s dunk helps Wichita State beat UCF

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:08 pm
1 min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points including Wichita State’s last five points, leading the Shockers to a 61-60 win over Central Florida on Wednesday night.

Trey Wade made a dunk with 2:12 left that gave the Shockers the lead for good. Gilbert hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the final 33 seconds.

Dexter Dennis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (12-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Morris Udeze had 12 points. Wade finished with five points and five rebounds.

After leading 36-30 at halftime, Wichita State managed to hang on for the 1-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Shockers’ 25 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (5-10, 3-9). Dre Fuller Jr. and Brandon Mahan had six rebounds apiece.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Knights on the season. Wichita State defeated Central Florida 93-88 on Jan. 30.

